Studio 84 will host a new temporary exhibit Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 15 in the downtown contemporary art space at 134 W. Walnut Ave., Genesee.
Exhibition hours will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Masks are required in the gallery, and no more than eight people at a time will be allowed indoors to view the exhibit.
The exhibit, titled “LOOP,” will explore how a loop can be “a structure, a series, or a process, the end of which is connected to the beginning.”
Guest curator Lauren McCleary has been living and making art on the Palouse since 2007 and is art education faculty at the University of Idaho. LOOP is a reflection of her relationship to other artists.