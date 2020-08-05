Genesee’s 16th annual community-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 35 locations around town. It is sponsored by the Genesee Civic Association.
There will be sheets that list the addresses of each location and a partial list of what each location is offering available for pickup at the parking lot of the Pacific NW Farmers Cooperative main office, 117 W. Chestnut St., beginning at 7:30 a.m Saturday.
The organizers asks everyone to strongly consider wearing a mask and maintain recommended social distancing when shopping at sale locations.