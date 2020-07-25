Genesee officials on Thursday declared a local disaster emergency and implemented watering restrictions for residents to limit the use of the city’s only active well.
The disaster declaration means “all efforts will be made to protect the citizens and property of the City of Genesee through activation of all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance,” according to Mayor Steve Odenborg’s declaration.
The disaster declaration and water restrictions ordinance were approved at a special city council meeting Thursday.
Using the city well to water outdoor plantings such as grass, lawns, gardens and landscaping and recreational water activities such as pools and slip and slides is allowed on properties with even-numbered street addresses on even-numbered calendar days and allowed on properties with odd-numbered street addresses on odd-numbered days. Watering is prohibited from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Ryan Rehder, Mountain Waterworks’ Lewiston regional manager, said the city normally operates on two groundwater wells but city officials decided to temporarily deactivate one of the wells in April after the well water’s nitrate level exceeded the federal drinking water standard. He said the first test barely exceeded the limit, which prompted a second test that was well under the limit.
“That’s the concern … there is just the unpredictability of the nitrate levels in that well,” Rehder said. “It’s really not a safe source.”
Rehder said the remaining active well — Well 5 — is the smaller of the two wells and does not have enough capacity to meet normal summer water demands.
If Well 5 goes out of service, Rehder said the city could use Well 3 — the one with nitrate level issues — with public notification and bottled water available to residents.
“It’s still there as an extreme emergency source,” he said. “It’s just that’s a pretty ugly place to be.”
Moving forward, Rehder said the plan is to pump test a Genesee well that was drilled in the 1990s. If it produces a quality and adequate water supply, it can be blended with water from Well 3 to dilute nitrate to safe consumption levels.
The city might also drill a new well or two. Rehder said it takes about a year to get a well in place.
The city council voted at its regular Tuesday meeting to move forward with preparing a bond election in November to fund water improvements, including potentially new wells. Rehder said the council is expected to consider a bond ordinance at its Aug. 4 council meeting. The bond is expected to be $3.5 million.
Rehder said Well 3 has experienced increasing nitrate levels over the last five or 10 years.
“It’s an acute contaminant,” Rehder said of nitrate. “One of the more serious ones I would say for drinking water because of that acute toxicity.”
He said agricultural product runoff and septic systems are the most common sources for nitrate level increases but he is unsure what the cause is for the chemical compound increase in Well 3.
Rehder speculated that the soil in the Cow Creek drainage is where the Well 3 nitrate originated. He said the city will avoid the Cow Creek drainage if and when the city drills a new well.
Although Well 5 has been the only well operating since April, it was only until recently that the well has been working overtime because of more frequent water use by residents from high outdoor temperatures.
Rehder said a well can run for 24 hours but that means it is not keeping up with demand.
Odenborg said Well 5 has recently been averaging 19 to 21 hours of pumping per day and the city is trying to lower that average.
“That’s the concern is that the city’s using more water than they’re producing,” Rehder said.
In that case, Rehder said the water designated for high-demand events and fire suppression in the storage reservoir is utilized.
Rehder urged residents to conserve water to the best of their ability.
“The water that the city’s providing is safe,” he said. “At this point, there’s just not enough of it so that’s the big concern.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.