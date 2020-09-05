Genesee and Juliaetta residents will vote on multi-million dollar bonds in November that, if passed by voters, will fund improvements to their water and wastewater systems, respectively.
Here’s a rundown of those bonds, and updates on infrastructure projects on tap in cities across Latah County.
Genesee residents will cast votes on a 40-year, $3.5 million bond that would help fund the installation of at least two groundwater wells and cover other water system upgrades, according to an ordinance passed by the Genesee City Council Tuesday.
The project is estimated to cost $4.8 million, which means the remaining $1.3 million could be covered by grants and/or city funds.
The total to be repaid over the maximum 40-year life of the proposed water revenue bonds, including the $3.5 million principal, is about $6.5 million. If the bond passes, Mayor Steve Odenborg said he hopes construction starts in the spring.
Genessee
Genesee officials in July declared a local disaster emergency and implemented watering restrictions for residents to limit the use of the city’s only active well. Odenborg said Friday water restrictions will likely last through the end of September. Residents’ water use will decrease as the weather gets cooler, and thus, reduce the burden on the well.
Ryan Rehder, Mountain Waterworks’ Lewiston regional manager, said in July that the city normally operates on two groundwater wells but city officials decided to temporarily deactivate one of the wells in April after the well water’s nitrate level exceeded the federal drinking water standard.
Rehder said the remaining active well — Well 5 — is the smaller of the two wells and does not have enough capacity to meet normal summer water demands.
If Well 5 goes out of service, Rehder said the city could use Well 3 — the one with nitrate level issues — with public notification and bottled water available to residents. Odenborg said residents can use Well 3 for outdoor irrigation. He said Well 5 was installed in 1980 and Well 3 in 1963.
Odenborg said nitrate levels seem to increase during the summer and recede in the other three seasons.
It is “extremely important” that the bond passes Nov. 3, Odenborg said.
Genesee voters approved a $6.2 million bond last November to support wastewater treatment improvements and Genesee and Genesee Rural Fire Protection District voters passed two 10-year bonds totaling $3.2 million in 2017 to fund its new fire station.
Odenborg said he does not want to keep digging into residents’ pockets but many residents understand the importance of the proposed water bond. He said he and city officials will educate the public on the bond’s details before November’s election.
“I know this is a tough situation to be in, but we got to have water,” Odenborg said. “Communities don’t exist without water.”
Juliaetta
Juliaetta residents will vote on a $5.95 million bond Nov. 3 to fund upgrades to its wastewater facility.
A Juliaetta Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility Plan addresses Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency requirements, new permit requirements and future needs, according to the Juliaetta City Council’s Aug. 20 meeting minutes in which the bond election ordinance was approved. It states the wastewater treatment plant is 44 years old, and while it runs well for its age, replacement parts are very difficult to obtain.
“Some of the equipment is undersized for the job being performed, including the plant pump station, plant screening equipment, and plant treatment equipment,” the minutes stated.
Grants, long-term low-interest loans and the bond would fund the improvements.
If the bond, other funding sources and the project design is approved, construction could begin as early as March 2022 and would take about 15 months to complete, according to the minutes.
Deary
A $2.5 million water system improvement project is expected to finish in November.
Derek Probst, project engineer for Mountain Waterworks, which is doing the construction, said the project includes a new well and well house, transmission main and distribution main replacements and new fire hydrants and customer meter installations. He said the project’s intent is to increase water reliability for Deary residents.
The project, which started in March, is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a Community Development Block Grant and a city bond.
Kendrick
Public Works Director Rob Clemenhagen said the city is in the planning stage for a wastewater improvement project. He said he expects construction to start in 2022.
Kendrick voters passed a $1.5 million revenue bond in May to finance a portion of the final phase of the city’s wastewater system improvement project.
According to a city news release in April, much of the $3.4 million construction cost of the project is expected to be covered by grants. The city anticipates the rate impact, with loans incurred by the city, will be $10 to $15 per household.
Moscow
The city has several water and sewer projects planned in fiscal 2021, which starts Oct. 1. Projects include Well 10 development, a Well 6 pumphouse rebuild, booster station upgrades at Indian Hills Drive and Ponderosa Drive and main line replacement projects. Sewer capital projects for 2021 include sewer main replacements and other sewer main work as well as a lift station upgrade.
Troy
Mayor Steve Corr said he expects a water system improvement project to start this fall or spring. The project includes installing a new water line from the city’s existing reservoir to the sand filtration plant and installing another 400,000-gallon water storage tank. He said a well house will be built on the north end of town.
Residents passed a $2.6 million bond a few years ago to help fund the project, Corr said.
He said the city is trying to avoid pursuing a bond for sewer system improvements that would bring the system into compliance with DEQ regulations. He said the project is ongoing and is expected to cost $1.6 to $3.6 million. City sewer rates will increase 6 percent next fiscal year to help pay for the project.
