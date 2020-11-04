Genesee and Juliaetta residents overwhelmingly passed multi-million dollar bonds to help fund improvements to their water and wastewater systems, respectively.
Genesee residents voted in favor (451 to 95 votes) of a 40-year, $3.5 million bond to help fund improvements to their water system.
The maximum interest rate anticipated on the proposed water revenue bonds based on current market rates is 3.5 percent annually. The total amount to be repaid during the life of the proposed water revenue bonds based on anticipated market rates is estimated at $6,508,168 — $3.5 million in principal and $3,008,168 in interest.
Juliaetta residents voted in favor (224 to 65 votes) of a 40-year, $5.95 million bond to help fund improvements to their wastewater system.
The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds is 2.5 percent. The total amount estimated to be repaid during the life of the bonds is $9,422,496 — $5.95 million in principal and $3,472,496 in interest.