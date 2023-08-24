Winston Durham of Genesee is one of four Patriot Front members who have taken plea deals in the past week, and one member’s case was dismissed, after seven other members were convicted of conspiracy to riot in jury trials this summer.

The others who pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit were Josiah Buster, of Watauga, Texas; Dylan Corio, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Spencer Simpson, of Ellensburg.

It appeared the four men were fined $456.50 and the bonds they posted after their June 2022 arrests would cover at least part of the costs, according to court documents filed on the Idaho Court Portal.

