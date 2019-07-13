SATURDAY 7.13
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
First Year in the Bag Party and Food Drive — Noon to 7 p.m., Moscow Tattoo Company, 317 W. Sixth St., Suite 108, Moscow. Prize wheel and raffle for discounts on tattoos and piercings and chance to win a $100 gift certificate. Non-perishable food donations go to Moscow Food Bank. Hot dogs, chili, chips and water provided.
“Rocketman” — 5 and 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.
Lush with a Brush — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Pullman Art Car hosting. Tickets $35 and includes two pints to paint or etch and one pint of beer. Additional beer $4 a pint.
Dan Maher — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Rousing pub songs. Extended happy hour. Free.
SUNDAY 7.14
Ice Cream Social and Hayton Heritage Ceremony — Noon to 3 p.m., Palouse City Park, Palouse. Live music, burgers, ice cream, pie and coffee. Hayton Ceremony at 1 p.m. at the park archway; Quilts of Valor presentation 2 p.m. at the Gazebo.
“Rocketman” — 4 and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.
MONDAY 7.15
Anime Your Way — 2:30-3:45, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Carlos Nieto III to demonstrate how to draw anime. Ages 11-19. Part of the Summer Reading program. Free.
Business After Hours: Poker Run — 5-7 p.m., Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Visit United Way Moscow/Latah County Partners and Disability Action Center NW to build your winning poker hand. Best hand wins a gift basket. Refreshments and no-host wine and beer bar provided.
TUESDAY 7.16
Buster the Clown: Red Nose Revue — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. All ages. Free.
Living Soil Microfarms — 3-5 p.m. Meet at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., to carpool over for a tour of the microfarm.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.