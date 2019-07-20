TODAY 7.20
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more. Festival Dance and Soulstice to perform live.
ATHS Truck Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, Bovill. All trucks welcome to register at 9 a.m. Part of Bovill Old Timer Days.
Grand Re-opening — 11 a.m., Sweet Mutiny, 1195 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Buy two get one free frozen yogurt, discounts on giant cookies and gourmet marshmallows, and prizes throughout the day.
Latah County Recovery Center Annual Picnic — 1-5 p.m., Ghormley Park, 400 Home St., Moscow.
Century Farm Tour — 1 p.m., Genesee City Park, 140 E. Walnut St. Participants will carpool to the Hermann Farm. A reception will be held in Genesee after the tour at 3:30 p.m. Free.
Yoga in the Cedars — 2-3:15 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Meggie Jean Cafferty of Kula: Yoga and Tea leading. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Palouse Land Trust.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30 p.m., 2224 Blaine Road, Old Blaine Schoolhouse, Moscow. Covered-dish dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music by Paul Smith and Alex Roberts, with calling by Erik Weberg.
SUNDAY 7.21
Cherry Orchard Picking — 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman. Coordinated by Backyard Harvest. Call (360) 463-8320 for exact address. Volunteers can take home half of what they pick.
Apollo 11: 50 Years on the Moon — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Tickets $5, cash or check only. Multimedia presentation on the history of the Apollo program.
MONDAY 7.22
Crafts, Drafts and Facts — 5:30-7 p.m., Southfork Public House, Pullman. Professor to present geology discussion while attendees can participate in rock painting. $25 registration includes one drink from Southfork.
Jared Chastain Live — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Comedy show. No cover. Ages 21 and older.
TUESDAY 7.23
KC Puppetree — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Performance using puppets made from reclaimed objects. All ages. Free.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more. Jack Hanchey to perform live.