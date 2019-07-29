Today 7.29
Bead Workshop — 6-7:30 p.m., Latah County Recovery Center. Artist Jeanne Leffingwell presenting. Free.
Nancy L. Van Doren: WSU’s Founding Mother — 7-8 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Donna Potts. Refreshments provided. Free.
Intro to Telescopes and Stargazing — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Astronomer Niles Reichardt to present. Part of the adult summer reading program. Free.
Tuesday 7.30
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
Debate Watch Party — 4:45 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah County Democrats.
Business After Hours — 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Bank, 110 N. Polk St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Chamber of Commerce. Learn about the collaboration between the MFB and Idaho Foodbank.
Wednesday 7.31
American Bonfire — 6-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Musical performance. Lumberyard Food Hall serving food. Info: Pullman Parks and Recreation at (509) 338-3227.
Thursday 8.1
First Thursday — 3-5 p.m., Main Street, downtown, Colfax. Street vendors, restaurant and local merchant sales, free root beer floats, origami crane folding and a fish painting party at the Colfax Library. Hankers performing southern rock and blues at 6:30 p.m. info: Colfax Chamber of Commerce (509) 279-1220.
“Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Presented by BSU professor John Bieter. Free.
“The Devil We Know” — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Documentary on synthetic chemical in Teflon products. Sponsored by the UUCP Environmental Task Force and the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free. Info: Pat Rathmann at (208) 882-8262.
“Jurassic Park” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs welcome. Free popcorn.