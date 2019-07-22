MONDAY 7.22
Crafts, Drafts and Facts — 5:30-7 p.m., Southfork Public House, Pullman. Professor to present geology discussion, while attendees can participate in rock painting. $25 registration includes one drink from Southfork.
Jared Chastain Live — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Comedy show. No cover. Ages 21 and older.
TUESDAY 7.23
KC Puppetree — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Performance using puppets made from reclaimed objects. All ages. Free.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more. Jack Hanchey to perform live.
WEDNESDAY 7.24
Space Art — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Youth craft event. Free, materials provided.
Summer Gardening Series: Plant Problems? We Can Help! — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. UI Professor Iris Mayes presenting. Free.
THURSDAY 7.25
“Jurassic Park” — 8 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Outdoor movie and picnic. Admission by donation.
“Dumbo” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs welcome. Free popcorn.