TODAY 9.24
Get Ready For 100 — 7:30 a.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Sierra Club program. Open to the public.
“Addiction in the Northwest: Addressing the drug crisis” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. WSU’s John Roll and Bob Lutz of the Spokane Regional Health District. Free.
“More Than a Game: Researching, Teaching and Writing about Baseball” — 12:30-1:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, Idaho Commons, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium. Bill Gruber, emeritus professor from Emory University’s Department of English, will discuss baseball’s widespread presence in language, literature and the visual arts.
“Trade and security in East Asia: A conversation with the Japanese Consul-General” — 4 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Consul-General of Japan Yoichiro Yamada speaking. Free. View on institute’s live YouTube channel.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m., High Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Presented by Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
WEDNESDAY 9.25
Education and Wellness Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Workshops on financial planning, mental health, nutrition, education and more. Free and open to the community.
“Current Asylum and Refugee Issues in Idaho” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Presented by Kathy Railsback, director of the Immigration Clinic at the UI College of Law.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live Music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
STEAM Night — 6-8 p.m., Garfield-Palouse Schools, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse. Hosted by Palouse School District 301 and WSU Center of Civic Engagement.
“The Quest for Environmental, Climate, Racial and Economic Justice in the United States” — 7 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. Robert D. Bullard speaking, awarded the Washington State University’s William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice.
THURSDAY 9.26
“The politics of addiction” — 4:30 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Discussion on what influences addictive behavior and policy responses to addiction. Free. View on institute’s live YouTube channel.
American Indians in film — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Film historian Lance Rhoades leading discussion. Cinema’s role in creating perceptions of Amerian Indians. Free and open to the public.
“Pesticide Use for Homeowners” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grange Building, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by the UI Extension. One-hour class will cover safety protocols for chemical use and organic options.
Kenworthy Annual Gala — 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All funds go toward the general operating fund. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students and youth.