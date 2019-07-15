MONDAY 7.15
Anime Your Way — 2:30-3:45 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Carlos Nieto III to demonstrate how to draw anime. Ages 11-19. Part of the Summer Reading program. Free.
Business After Hours: Poker Run — 5-7 p.m., Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Visit United Way Moscow/Latah County Partners and Disability Action Center NW to build your winning poker hand. Best hand wins a gift basket. Refreshments and no-host wine and beer bar provided.
TUESDAY 7.16
Buster the Clown: Red Nose Revue — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. All ages. Free.
Living Soil Microfarms — 3-5 p.m. Meet at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., to carpool over for a tour of the microfarm.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
WEDNESDAY 7.17
Family Escape Room Challenge — 2 p.m., PuzzleIQ Escape Room, 314 S. Washington St., Moscow. Garfield Library is host. Free.
Deschutes Brewery Event — 6-8 p.m., Moscow Alehouse, 226 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Beer lineup and raffle prizes.
“Small Foot” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $3.