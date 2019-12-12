TODAY 12.12
Gingerbread House Making Night — 3-6 p.m., Deary Community Library, 304 Second Ave., Deary. All supplies provided. Preregistration recommended. Info: (208) 877-1664 or deary@latahlibrary.org.
Leo Ames Art Reception — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. Art, books and art reproductions by Ames on sale. Funds benefit the University of Idaho Foundation Leo Edwin Ames Art Scholarship Endowment. Exhibit runs through Jan. 31.
Sherlock Holmes Stories Event — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Reading by local author Robert Perret.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.
“Little Women — The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
FRIDAY 12.13
Palouse Prairie Benefit Fundraiser — 6-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Silent and live auctions, display of student artwork, appetizers, drinks and live music.
Cassini’s Grand Finale — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Presentation about engineers who were part of NASA’s Cassini mission. Tickets: $5, cash or check only.
Jazz Choir Holiday Concert — 7-9 p.m., ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Featuring University of Idaho Jazz Choirs, Lionel Hampton School of Music ensembles, local students and special guests Adrian Crookston and Navin Chettri. Free and open to the public. Live stream: uidaho.edu/live.
SATURDAY 12.14
Christmas in Potlatch — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Potlatch. Info: “Christmas in Potlatch” on Facebook.
Photos with Santa — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow, and Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Free pancake breakfast and photos with Santa. Families and kids: 9-11:30 a.m.; Families and pets: noon to 1 p.m.
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Pet Pictures With Santa — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pets Are People Too, 428 Troy Road, Moscow, and 1670 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fundraising event for the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow and the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. Donations: $15/Moscow location; $10/Pullman location.
Victorian Christmas — 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah County Historical Society. Hot wassail, holiday treats, children’s crafts and carolers. Free.
“Peace on Earth” Holiday Concert — 6 p.m., St. Boniface Church, Uniontown. Performance by Palouse Choral Society and Palouse Brass. Tickets: palousechoralsociety.org.
“Little Women – The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
Beargrass Concert — 7-9 p.m., Washington Idaho & Montana Railway Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. No-host bar. Admission: $8/person or $10/couple.