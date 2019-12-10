TODAY 12.10
Christmas and Holiday Family Concert — 7 p.m., Domey Auditorium, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 State St., Pullman. The concert will feature favorite holiday tunes. Admission is free. Canned goods and nonperishable food items will be collected for local food banks.
One World Music — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho Platinum Sax Quartet performing holiday melodies. No cover charge.
WEDNESDAY 12.11
Vandal Brand Meats Discussion — 5:30-7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Conversation with Michael Parrella, dean of College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, discussing mission of Vandal Brand Meats and the new Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center honoring Ron Richard.
Moscow Alehouse Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Moscow Alehouse, 226 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Categories are classic board games and mathematics.
Composers Concert — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Music featured will be new music written and performed by University of Idaho students. Free.
THURSDAY 12.12
Gingerbread House Making Night — 3-6 p.m., Deary Community Library, 304 Second Ave., Deary. All supplies provided. Preregistration recommended. Info: (208) 877-1664 or deary@latahlibrary.org.
Leo Ames Art Reception — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. Art, books and art reproductions by Ames on sale. Funds benefit the University of Idaho Foundation Leo Edwin Ames Art Scholarship Endowment. Exhibit runs through Jan. 31.
Sherlock Holmes Stories Event — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Reading by local author Robert Perret. Homemade tea, soda and light snacks will be provided.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.
“Little Women — The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. For tickets and info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre.