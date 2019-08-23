TODAY 8.23
“Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” — 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Opening reception. Introduction of exhibit, light refreshments and music. Free.
“The Pillowman” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by Moscow Art Theatre (Too). Live performance. Written by Martin McDonagh, directed by Ricky Kimball. Admission is $10.
SATURDAY 8.24
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Fun with Food: CALS Summer of Science — 9 a.m. to noon, Moscow Farmers Market, Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Nutrition expert Annie Roe will focus on what people eat and how food affects their bodies. Ages 5-11. Free. Register on site.
Multi-author Book Signing — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book People of Moscow. 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Authors Al Halsey, Brian Knight, Dave Ackley, Guy Worthey, Janet Richards, Mark Ready, Nate Barham and Sanan Kolva will be available for signing. For more information, go to this shortened link: bit.ly/2KXizSO.
Free Community Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Hatley Ranch History — 2-7:30 p.m., Hatley Ranch, Pony Club Road, Deary. Presented by the Appaloosa Horse Museum and Heritage Center and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Enjoy wagon ride tours and dinner at Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen. Cost is $65 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Yoga in the Cedars — 3:30-4:45 p.m., Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. Back to school recharge. All ages and levels welcome. Cost is a $10 donation.
“An evening at the Depot” — 6 p.m., Washington, Idaho and Montana Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Sponsored by the Potlatch Historical Society, the Return to Riverside Festival and the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group. Presenting oral histories, music and no-host bar. Free.
“Captain Marvel” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
SUNDAY 8.25
“Be Natural: the Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache” — 4:15-7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film by Pamela B. Green about pioneer filmmaker. Admission is $7.
The Turbos — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Live performance. High energy, alt-rock quartet based in Columbus. No cover charge.