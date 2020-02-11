TODAY 2.11
Coffee with a Cop — 10-11 a.m., Le Petit Cafe Fleuri, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Community members can meet with Moscow police officers and Latah County Sheriff’s office over a cup of coffee.
Poetry Reading — 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Readings by poets Michael McGriff and Cameron McGill. One World Cafe offering a selection of beer and wine.
WEDNESDAY 2.12
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Duncan Palmatier, intellectual property lawyer, to discuss “The Process, Costs and Value of Protecting Intellectual Property,” as it pertains to small business. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
League of Women Voters of Moscow Forum — Noon to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Liz Bander addressing the league at 100 and future diversity. Free.
“To Prune or Not to Prune” — 12:15 p.m., Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Garden Club meeting. Program by Robert Tripepi, University of Idaho Plant Science Department chairman. Free.
Women’s Wellness Health Series — 5:30 p.m., 3 Forks Bike & Brew Bistro, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Esther Spataro with Palouse Heart Center will speak about “Heart Health for Us.” Info: contact Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Ed Krumpe will present “Lessons Learned In America’s Wildest Classroom.” No-host bar social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Dinner: $16/adults and $8/students.
THURSDAY 2.13
“She Loves Me!” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Tickets: rtoptheatre.org. Cost: $19.99. Performances through Feb. 23.