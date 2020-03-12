TODAY 3.12
Eleanor Roosevelt Reenactment — 6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Free.
Sasquatch History and Controversy — 6-7:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Presentation by local archivist Michael Lewis. Open to the public.
“Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film depicting events during the Dakota Access Pipeline protest on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Question-and-answer session with two Standing Rock demonstrators. Free.
FRIDAY 3.13
Bunko Cancer Fundraiser — 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Silent and live auctions. Raffle drawing. Buffet dinner catered by Palouse Caboose. Cost: $30. Tickets: bit.ly/BFAC2020 or emailing nwhope@gmail.com.
Curling Clinic — 5 p.m., Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beginner’s clinic hosted by Palouse Curling Club. Cost: $10. Tournament opportunity if desired following clinic.
Norman Baker & The Backroads Performance — 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5 cover. 21 and older.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Brothers from Other Mothers performing Motown, Neo Soul. No cover.
SATURDAY 3.14
Cabin Fever Spin-in — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, fleece sale, raffle and demonstrations. $2 suggested donation.
Coffee and Conversation with Sen. David Nelson — 11:30 a.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch.
“The Secret World of Arrietty” — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Movie matinee, animated film by Studio Ghibli. Free.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Carinhoso performing a mix of Latin American music. No cover.