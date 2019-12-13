TODAY 12.13
Palouse Prairie Benefit Fundraiser — 6-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Silent and live auctions, display of student artwork, appetizers, drinks and live music.
Cassini’s Grand Finale — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Presentation of Saturn and of the engineers who were part of NASA’s Cassini mission. Tickets: $5, cash or check only.
Jazz Choir Holiday Concert — 7-9 p.m., ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Featuring University of Idaho jazz choirs, Lionel Hampton School of Music ensembles, local students and special guests Adrian Crookston and Navin Chettri. Free. Live stream: uidaho.edu/live.
SATURDAY 12.14
Christmas in Potlatch — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Potlatch. Craft fair, food, Polar Express Engineer School, Santa Claus, community band Christmas concert, parade, chili, firework display, library open house and more. Free. Info: “Christmas in Potlatch” on Facebook.
Photos with Santa — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow, and Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Free pancake breakfast and photos with Santa. Families and kids: 9-11:30 a.m.; Families and pets: noon-1 p.m.
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Pet Pictures With Santa — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pets Are People Too, 428 Troy Road, Moscow, and 1670 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fundraising event for the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow and the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. Donations: $15/Moscow location; $10/Pullman location.
Victorian Christmas — 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah County Historical Society. Hot wassail, holiday treats, children’s crafts and carolers. Free.
“Peace on Earth” Holiday Concert — 6 p.m., St. Boniface Church, Uniontown. Performance by Palouse Choral Society and Palouse Brass. Tickets: palousechoralsociety.org.
Beargrass Concert — 7-9 p.m., Washington Idaho & Montana Railway Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. No-host bar. Admission: $8/person or $10/couple.
“Little Women — The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY 12.15
“Peace on Earth” Holiday Concert — 4 p.m., St. Boniface Church, Uniontown. Performance by Palouse Choral Society and Palouse Brass. Tickets: palousechoralsociety.org.
Cassini’s Grand Finale — 5 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Presentation of Saturn and of the engineers who were part of NASA’s Cassini mission. Tickets: $5, cash or check only.