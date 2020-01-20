TODAY 1.20
“Little Women” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7.
Bingo and Bubbly Party — 2-4 p.m., Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Participants can play bingo and mingle. Sparkling cider and treats provided.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.
TUESDAY 1.21
Moscow Crisis Center Discussion — 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Discussion on mental illness. Dr. Joyce Lyons, project manager for Moscow Crisis Center, speaking. Free. Info: (208) 882-4122.
Mindfulness Discussion — Noon to 1 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Pullman League of Women Voters presentation by Washington State University Professor Lydia Gerber.
WEDNESDAY 1.22
“Election Polling Place Update and Development” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg.
Spaghetti Feed ’N Read — 5-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sponsored by University of Idaho Team First Book. Children will receive a free book. Cost: $7/adults, $3/children and $25/family of five.