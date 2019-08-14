TODAY 8.14
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Locally grown food and products. Live music.
Concerts in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Soulstice performing. Fork in the Road serving food. For more information, contact Pullman Parks and Recreation at (509) 338-3227.
Open Mic — 6 p.m., The Filling Station, 504 S. Main St., Troy. Burgers, Polish dogs, baked goods and beverages available. Family friendly. No cover.
THURSDAY 8.15
Dry Eyes — 11:15 a.m., Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Brenda Offerdahl to speak on causes, symptoms and solutions for dry eyes. Refreshments provided. Info: (208) 882-6560.
Summer Gardening Series: Palouse Seed Saving — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson, Moscow. Taught by Linda DeWitt. Learn to harvest, preserve, store and reuse seeds. Free. For more information, call Amy Thomas at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.
Swing Night — 7-8 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Bonnefin Dance Experience and Swing Devils of the Palouse. Admission: $5.
FRIDAY 8.16
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m, Reaney Park, Pullman. Activities include live music, the world’s largest bowl of chili, Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, Lion’s Club lentil pancake breakfast, tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball and lentil cook-off.
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands — 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Rock, folk and blues bands competing. Free.
Binocular Stargazing — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Admission is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.
“Grease” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek St., Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
Clare Dunn — 9:15-11 p.m., NE Spring St., Pullman. National Lentil Festival live performance. Free.