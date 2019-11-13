TODAY 11.13
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Featuring baked goods and craft items. Lunch: $8, available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also Thursday.
“Redistricting in Idaho: What’s Coming” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Panel discussion with Idaho Senator David Nelson, D-Moscow, Kathy Dawes and Mary Bostick at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
“Crossing Party Lines for Climate Action” — 7 p.m., College of Law courtroom, University of Idaho, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Discussion with former congressmen Bob Inglis, R-S.C., and Brian Baird, D-Wash., on bipartisan solutions to global climate change. Free.
THURSDAY 11.14
Tasteful Thursday — 5-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
“Under the Bridge” — 7 p.m., Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions. Tickets: $12/adults purchased in advance, $15 at the door; $8/children 6 to 12 in advance, $10 at the door; and free/ages 5 and younger. Tickets available at BookPeople of Moscow or apodproductions.org. Also playing Friday and Saturday.
Music Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Twenty songs with bonus questions picked from throughout the 1900s and 2000s. Prizes include discounted beer and Irish Spike’s hot sauces. Children and pet friendly.
FRIDAY 11.15
“Emma: A Pop Musical” — 7 p.m., Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Staged by PHS drama club. Cost: $10/general admission, $5/students. Also playing Saturday.
Chamber Music Series Concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. ATOS Trio performing. Tickets: $25/general admission, $20/senior citizens 60 and older, $10/students and free/children 12 and younger. Tickets available at BookPeople of Moscow, at the door and online through bit.ly/31icOWb.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. The Chelseas performing folk, country, Indie and rock music. No cover charge.