Today 10.5
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Saturdays through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Beginner Brioche Knitting — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. $15.
Free Community Yoga — 11 a.m., Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow. Basics of lyenger yoga.
Backyard Harvest Happy Hour — 5:30 p.m., Merry Cellars, 1300 NE Henley Court, Pullman. Featuring red and white wines, as well as Persian and Iranian hors d’oeuvres from Reyhoon. Tickets: $35, available through Backyard Harvest’s website or at the door.
Band Performance — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. The Chelseas performing.
SUNDAY 10.6
“Drowning Ophelia” — 2-3 p.m., Shoup Hall Pocket Playhouse, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Dark comedy, one-act performance. For mature audiences. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.
Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Picnic — 2-4 p.m., Palouse Habitat for Humanity, 306 N. Main St., Moscow. Celebrating volunteers at annual potluck picnic. Fried chicken and drinks provided. Community members can sign up to take sides and desserts at signupgenius.com.
Community Meal — 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Held by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Free.
MONDAY 10.7
Wood and Word — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Display features work by 15 woodworks and 15 poets. Display runs through Nov. 29.
Address on Climate and Conflict — 4 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Borah Symposium speaker: Sherri Goodman, senior strategist at the Center for Climate and Security and board chairwoman for the Council on Strategic Risks.