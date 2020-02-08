TODAY 2.8
Piggy Bank Decorating — 10 a.m. to noon, Middle Room, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah Credit Union and University of Idaho Extension for the second annual Piggy Bank Contest. Supplies provided. Free. Info: Karen at (208) 883-2241 or krichel@uidaho.edu.
Coffee and Conversation with Senator David Nelson — 1 p.m., Pie Safe Bakery, Deary. All are welcome to ask questions and share concerns.
Prichard Biennial Benefit Auction — 7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Live auction. Tickets: Prichard Art Gallery gift store. Cost: $25. Online catalog: uidaho.edu/prichard-auction.
Moscow DYW Program — 7-9 p.m., Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. 2021 Distinguished Young Women scholarship program. Admission: $10 or free for children 3 and younger.
Washington Idaho Symphony Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Performance honoring women and minority composers. Admission: $25/general, $15/students, $10/youth 12-18 and free/children 11 and younger.
SUNDAY 2.9
“Beautiful Again” — 2 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Admission: $10/general and $5/PCT members.
West Coast Swing Dance — 7-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lessons: 7:15-8 p.m.; dancing: 8-10 p.m. Hosted by Palouse Dance Society. Admission: $5. No partner or experience required.
MONDAY 2.10
Common Read Talk — 4:30 p.m., Smith Center, Washington State University, Pullman. Matthew Jeffries to present on how gender identity and discrimination factor into issues of immigration and asylum. Free.
Turkey Leg Pajama Storytime — 6:45-7:45 p.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Event to celebrate new books purchased. All ages welcome. Info: Beverly Pearce at (509) 878-1513.
WSU GOP Forum with Joshua Freed — 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman. Public forum hosted by Washington State University GOP club with GOP candidate Joshua Freed.