TODAY 1.31
Happy Hour With Pullman Co-op — 4-7 p.m., Three Forks Bike & Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Community members can ask questions, share feedback and become a founding co-op member.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Phoenix Blues Band performing.
The Junebugs — 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Live music. $5 cover.
SATURDAY 2.1
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Free Community Yoga Class — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Cruise the World — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Student performances and demonstrations by international students at the University of Idaho. Food and drink available by purchase. Admission is free.
SUNDAY 2.2
Super Bowl Watch Party — 3 p.m., Eggan Youth Center, 1515 E. D St., Moscow. Live Super Bowl game, snacks, pizza, drinks, door prizes and kids activities. Cost: $5/individual and $20/families. Register at (208) 883-7084.
Socio-Economics of Survivalism — 3-5 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion on social and economic impacts of previous disasters and how to be rationally prepared for future ones.