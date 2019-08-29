TODAY 8.29
“Turkey Today: Conflict and Crisis” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Discussion by Chris Kilfor. Free. Open to the public.
“Illuminate” collaborative art show — 5:30 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Twenty-five local and national artists. Tickets are $10, and are available at the door and at this shortened link: bit.ly/2P0v19F. Must be 21 or older.
Friends of the Clearwater End of Summer barbecue — 6-8 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Side dish to share is encouraged. FOC to provide meats.
UI Alumni Barbecue and Cornhole Tournament — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fosberg Farm, 1704 E. D St., Moscow. Family friendly. Side dish or dessert to share is encouraged. Space limited. RSVP at (208) 885-6154.
FRIDAY 8.30
Back-to-School party — 3-5 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, UI campus, 822 Elm St., Moscow. Hosted by the Moscow Food Co-op. Free food, beer.
Free Community Barbecue — 4-6:30 p.m., Community Action Center, 350 SE Fairmont Road, Pullman.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers” — 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, WSU, Pullman. Faculty artists series. Admission is $10 for general, $5 for non-WSU students, $5 for seniors and free for WSU students.
“The Hustle” — 8:45-11 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. Blankets, chairs advised. Free.
SATURDAY 8.31
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Classic Cartoons — 9 a.m. to noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Sponsored by Fairfield Inn. Free.
Return to Riverside — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ponderosa Park, Potlatch. Outdoor music festival. Tickets are $20 at the gate, $15 in advance. For more information, visit returntoriverside.org.