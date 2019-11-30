TODAY 11.30
March for the Heroes 5K, 10K — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Oakesdale. Honoring past and present military, law enforcement and first responders. Food, drinks, patriotic vendors, beer garden and live music by Madison Rising and local bands. Free. Info: bit.ly/2q6DzjN.
Local Authors Book Sell — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Book sell and meet the public event featuring 12 local authors. Part of Small Business Saturday. Hosted by Palouse Writers Guild. Free and open to the public. Info: bit.ly/2CeorDA.
Thanksgiving Contra Dance — 4:30-9 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beginners lessons will be taught 4:30-6 p.m. Cost: $5/person, $18/family of four or more.
SUNDAY 12.1
Carol Sing and Christmas Fest — 4-6 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Hosted by Christ Church. Caroling, hot cocoa, cookies, crepes and German sausage sandwiches. Free.
Holiday and Christmas Concert — 6-8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Jodie Maire performing. Holiday treats, drinks, decorations and music. Family friendly.
MONDAY 12.2
Paint and Sip — 6 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Attendees will paint a step by step winter scape with Sonja Hall. Light refreshments provided. Space is limited. Info: Garfield Library at (509) 635-1490.
Holiday Concert — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Performance by Inland Harmony Chorus, Palouse Harmony Chorus and Moscow High School Encore. Free. Donations accepted for Heart of the Arts.