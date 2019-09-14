TODAY 9.14
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Saturdays through October. Entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Whitman County Genealogical Society Mini Seminar — 9 a.m., Social Room, Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Dan Owens, adult services librarian at Neill Public Library, and Dulce Kersting-Lark, Latah County Historical Society executive director, will speak. For more information, contact Sue Kreikemeier at whitmancgs@gmail.com or (509) 635-1303.
Learn to Crochet — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Chain, single crochet and double crochet. $25.
Free community yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Yoga Center.
Family Oktoberfest — 4-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Live music by the Auf Gehts German Band. Youth activities. Dinner is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Beer and wine is $5 a glass.
“Music of the Stage and the Silver Screen” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Washington Idaho Symphony. Tickets are $25/general admission, $15 for UI, WSU and LCSC students, $10 for youth 12-18 and free for children 11 and younger. For more information, visit wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.
SUNDAY 9.15
“Gardens” — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Artwork by 19 local artists.
WSU Bee Lab tour — 1 p.m., Ferdinand’s Creamery, 2035 Ferdinand’s Lane, Pullman. The tour host is Steve Sheppard.
Colfax Fire Department open house — 1-4 p.m., Colfax Fire Station, 400 N. Mill St., Colfax. Honoring Jim Krause for 50 years of service, and 100th birthday to firetruck “Whimpy.” Free.
MONDAY 9.16
Smithsonian Exhibit in Downtown — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” — Presented by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, Idaho Humanities Council and Latah County Historical Society. Free.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5:30-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. For more information, email moscowwelcometable@gmail.com.