TODAY 2.15
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday through April.
Sweetheart Skate Night — 3-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Two-hour sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Cost: $7/admission and skate rental; $5/admission without skate rental.
Puppy Love — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zelda’s Pet Grooming, 360 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fundraiser for Saving for a Storm, a nonprofit that helps animals. Tickets: $10.
SUNDAY 2.16
“Taste of Nepal” — 5-7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Dance performances, live music by Nabin Chettri and food. Presented by Nepali Student’s Association-University of Idaho and NSA-Washington State University. Cost: $12/students, $15/general public and free/children five and younger not requiring a seat.
MONDAY 2.17
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.