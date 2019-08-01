TODAY 8.1
NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Mission — 10:30 a.m., Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St., Troy. Part of Summer Reading program. Hosted by UI NASA Space Grant Consortium.
First Thursday — 3-5 p.m., Main Street, downtown, Colfax. Street vendors, restaurant and local merchant sales, free root beer floats, origami crane folding and a fish painting party at the Colfax Library. Hankers performing southern rock and blues at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Colfax Chamber of Commerce at (509) 279-1220.
“Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Presented by BSU professor John Bieter. Free.
“The Devil We Know” — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Documentary on synthetic chemical in Teflon products. Sponsored by the UUCP Environmental Task Force and the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free. For more information, call Pat Rathmann at (208) 882-8262.
“Jurassic Park” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 8.2
“Mary Poppins Returns” — 6-11 p.m., Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Games, sno-cones, popcorn and bouncy house. Hosted by Pullman Parks and Recreation and Resonate Church. Free. For more information, call (509) 338-3327.
“How Can I Keep From Singing?” — 7 p.m., Nuart Theatre, 516 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by New Saint Andrews College Conservatory of Music. Free.
SATURDAY 8.3
Deary Friendship Days — 6 a.m. to midnight, downtown, Deary. Breakfast at Old Fire Hall begins at 6 a.m. Fun run, parade, children’s games, silent auction, quilt show, raffle, volleyball, car show, live music by Beargrass, lumberjack contest, street dance and more. For more information, check out the Whitepine Lions Club Facebook page.
Scenic 6 Fiddle Show — 6 p.m., Potlatch High School, 130 Sixth St., Potlatch. Tickets: $5 for adults and free for children younger than 18. Live fiddle music.
DYW of Washington program — 7 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Tickets: $20, available at www.tututix.com/dyww or at the door.
“An Evening with The Cowboys” — 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Coyote Joe Sartin, Lynn Kopelke and the Panhandle Cowboys performing. Admission is $15.
“Outsmarting the Internet: Exploring Ways to Learn, Engage and Avoid ‘Fake News’ ” — 1 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Register online at www.tiny.cc/InternetWS or call (509) 338-3254.