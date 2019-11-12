TODAY 11.12
Science Pub Talk — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery, 245 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Drs. Candis Slaiborn and Julie Kmec to discuss “Women’s Representation in Engineering: What are we Missing?” Free and open to the public. $5 suggested donation.
Trivia for Habitat for Humanity — 7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. All money raised goes to Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Free to join.
Taproom Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Ten rounds with three questions each. Teams of as many as 6. PCB gift certificate for winners. Children and pet friendly.
Northwest Wind Quintet — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Performing: Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). Cost: $6/general admission, $4/students and seniors.
WEDNESDAY 11.13
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Featuring baked goods and craft items. Lunch: $8, available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“Redistricting in Idaho: What’s Coming” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Panel discussion with Idaho Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Kathy Dawes and Mary Bostick at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
“Crossing Party Lines for Climate Action” — 7 p.m., College of Law courtroom, University of Idaho, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Discussion with former congressmen Bob Inglis, R-S.C., and Brian Baird, D-Wash., on bipartisan solutions to global climate change. Free and open to the public.
THURSDAY 11.14
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Featuring baked goods and craft items. Lunch: $8, available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tasteful Thursday — 5-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
“Under the Bridge” — 7 p.m., Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions. Tickets: $12/adults purchased in advance, $15 at the door; $8/children 6 to 12 in advance, $10 at the door; and free/ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow or at apodproductions.org. Also playing Friday and Saturday.
Music Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Twenty songs with bonus questions picked from throughout the 1900s and 2000s. Prizes include discounted beer and Irish Spike’s hot sauces. Children and pet friendly.