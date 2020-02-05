TODAY 2.5
“The Census: It’s Counting on You” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Kathy Dawes, chairwoman of census subcommittee for the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
“Arts, Science and Activism” — 12:30-1:30 p.m., Integrated Research and Innovation Center Atrium, University of Idaho campus, 685 Line St., Moscow. Free.
UI Spring Career Fair — 2-5 p.m., Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho campus, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Employers available to meet with students and alumni for permanent and seasonal jobs.
“5G: What the Wireless Industry Doesn’t Want You to Know” — 7 p.m., Menard Courtroom, University of Idaho Law School, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Martin Pall to speak on the health implications of new cellular technology.
THURSDAY 2.6
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
Fifth-Grade Camp Spaghetti Feed — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Fundraiser for Pullman School District Fifth-Grade Camp. Silent auction and raffle prizes. Dinner catered by South Fork Public House. Tickets: available at each PSD elementary school and at the door. Cost: $8/adults and $5/children 12 and younger if pre-purchased; $10/adults and $5/children at the door. Free for children three and younger.
“Gal-entine’s Day” — 6:30 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Ladies event featuring crafting, food and beverages. Cost: $5.
Icarus Quartet Performance — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Admission: $6/adults and $4/students and senior citizens.
“Beautiful Again” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Admission: $10/general and $5/PCT members. Also Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
FRIDAY 2.7
“We’ve Got the Blues” Community Art Show — 5-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Blueberry scones, Blue Sky soda, bluegrass music and blue-themed art from local artists. Free.
Wine, Chocolate and Poetry — 7 p.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Poetry readings by Susan and D’Wayne Hodgin. Free. Refreshments provided.
UI World Music Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Admission: $8/general and $5/students and senior citizens. Info: uidaho.edu/worldmusic.