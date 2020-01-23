TODAY 1.23
Comedy and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Conversation with stand-up comedian and television presenter W. Kamau Bell. Event to be livestreamed on Foley Institute’s YouTube channel.
Fires in Australia — 12:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Report on Australia’s deadly fires. Free.
33rd Annual MLK Community Celebration — 6:30 p.m., CUB Junior and Senior ballrooms, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell speaking. Free.
CopyCat Cinema 2020 — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Live public screening of recreated film clips from “Ghostbusters” by local contest participants. Admission: $5/person or $20/family.
Pacifica Quartet Performance — 7:30 p.m., Administrative Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Part of the UI Auditorium Chamber Music Series. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow, online and at the door.
FRIDAY 1.24
Garfield Library Rummage Sale — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center, downtown Garfield. All sales go toward purchasing new children’s books. Also Saturday, same time and place.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Showing 13 films. Doors open at 6 p.m. No host bar. Tickets: sierraclub.org/idaho and at the door. Cost: $10 advance online, $15 at the door.
SATURDAY 1.25
Doug Brinkerhoff Fundraising Event — 7-8:30 p.m., Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Music, theater and silent auction. Entertainment by Moscow Community Theater, Festival Dance, Mystic Rhythms Tribal Belly Dance and bands Gefilte Trout and Broken Jukebox. Tickets: Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 119 E. Fourth St., and at the OUI Thriftstore, 175 S. Main St. Info: (208) 883-5587.
The Resolectrics Live — 9 p.m. to midnight, John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5 cover charge. 21 and older.