TODAY 7.16
Buster the Clown: Red Nose Revue — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. All ages. Free.
Living Soil Microfarms — 3-5 p.m. Meet at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., to carpool over for a tour of the microfarm.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
WEDNESDAY 7.17
Family Escape Room Challenge — 2 p.m., PuzzleIQ Escape Room, 314 S. Washington St., Moscow. Garfield Library hosting. Free.
Deschutes Brewery Takeover — 6-8 p.m., Moscow Alehouse, 226 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Beer lineup and raffle prizes.
“Small Foot” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $3.
THURSDAY 7.18
“Small Foot” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $3.
Intro to HAM Radio — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Do Something Amateur Radio Club will explain HAM radios and answer questions. Free.
“Incredibles 2” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.