TODAY 11.28
Turkey Leg Fun Run — 7:45 a.m., Roy Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum, 117 E. Main St., Palouse. Donations collected at the race and at Palouse Library. All proceeds fund children’s books and activities for the library. Info: Beverly Pearce, (509) 878-1513.
Free Family Turkey Trot — 8:30-10 a.m., Indian Hills Park, Moscow. 5K family run. Donations accepted for the Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland Northwest.
Free Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow. Non-perishable food or monetary donations will be given to local food banks and the Latah Recovery Center.
Thanksgiving Community Meal — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. To volunteer to help with the meal, call (509) 304-4719.
Music Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Children and pet friendly.
FRIDAY 11.29
International Game Day — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free and open to all ages.
Open Mic — 7-10 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. 10 minute sets. First come, first served. All ages welcome.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Pickaxe Bluegrass performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 11.30
March for the Heroes 5K, 10K — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Oakesdale. Honoring past and present military, law enforcement and first responders. Food, drinks, patriotic vendors, beer garden and live music by Madison Rising and local bands. Free. Info: bit.ly/2q6DzjN.
Local Authors Book Sell — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Book sell and meet the public event featuring 12 local authors. Part of Small Business Saturday. Hosted by Palouse Writers Guild. Free and open to the public. Info: bit.ly/2CeorDA.
Thanksgiving Contra Dance — 4:30-9 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beginners lessons will be taught 4:30-6 p.m. Cost: $5/person, $18/family of four or more.