TODAY 2.12
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Duncan Palmatier, intellectual property lawyer in Moscow to discuss “The Process, Costs and Value of Protecting Intellectual Property,” as it pertains to small business. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
League of Women Voters of Moscow Forum — Noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Liz Bander addressing the league at 100 and diversity for the future. Free.
“To Prune or Not to Prune” — 12:15 p.m., Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Garden Club meeting. Program by Dr. Robert Tripepi, University of Idaho Plant Science Department chairman. Public welcome.
Women’s Wellness Health Series — 5:30 p.m., 3 Forks Bike & Brew Bistro, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Esther Spataro with Palouse Heart Center will speak about “Heart Health for Us.” Info: contact Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Ed Krumpe will discuss “Lessons Learned In America’s Wildest Classroom.” No-host bar social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Dinner: $16/adults and $8/students.
THURSDAY 2.13
Latah County Health and Wellness Fair — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free.
“She Loves Me!” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Tickets: rtoptheatre.org. Cost: $19.99. Performances through Feb. 23.
FRIDAY 2.14
Anti-Valentine’s Day Event — 4 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Champagne, group plates and pitcher specials. Singles, couples and groups welcome.
Valentine’s Day Planetarium Show — 6:30 and 8 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check only.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 210 S. Main St., Moscow. Pick Axe Bluegrass performing. No cover charge. All ages welcome.