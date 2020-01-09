TODAY 1.9
Blue Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lobby, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. Appointments available through www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: HEROES.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7. Playing through Sunday.
FRIDAY 1.10
Music Bingo — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Squirts Hockey. Free to play. Donations accepted.
SATURDAY 1.11
“Wozzeck” — 9:55 a.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. MET live performance. Admission: $20/general or $15/student.
Bossa Nova and Latin American Street Food — 6-8 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Live Bossa Nova music by guitarist Diego Ahumada and Latin American street food by Venezuelan Chef Ricardo Aparicio.