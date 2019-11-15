TODAY 11.15
Ladies Night — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Essential Art Gallery and Fine Gifts, 203 S. Main St., Moscow. Refreshments, sales and prizes.
Salsa Night — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beginner lessons 6-7 p.m. with local instructors Annelise Nielsen and Daniel Reiss from Salsa on the Palouse. Open floor 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels welcome. No partner required. $4 cover charge for lesson and dancing.
“Emma: A Pop Musical” — 7 p.m., Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Staged by PHS drama club. Cost: $10/general admission, $5/students. Also playing Saturday.
“Under the Bridge” — 7 p.m., Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions. Tickets available at BookPeople of Moscow or apodproductions.org. Also playing Saturday.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. The Chelseas performing folk, country, indie and rock music. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 11.16
Acoustic Folk and Celtic Music Concert — 6:30-8 p.m, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Chelsea Feeney and David Roon performing. Proceeds benefit church facility improvements. Admission by donation.
One World Music — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Folk band Porch Light performing.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Colby Acuff performing country music. No cover charge.
SUNDAY 11.17
Program on Shintoism and Confucianism — 2:45 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by the Palouse Asian American Association. Covered-dish meal begins at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Food Not Bombs Community Meal — 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Vegan/vegetarian meal. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Free.