TODAY 8.20
Coffee with a Cop — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Enjoy coffee with local law enforcement.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Charter School Marimba Club performing. Enjoy produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Native Bee Box Workshop — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, Highway 95, Moscow. Make native bee boxes for the Wetlands Restoration site and to take home. Conducted by the Moscow High School Environmental Club.
“The Goonies” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. Free. Blankets and chairs advised.
WEDNESDAY 8.21
Make-A-Wish lemonade stand — 2-6 p.m., SW Center Street and SW Finch Way, Pullman. Selling snow cones, lemonade and baked goods. Donations fulfill future wishes for local children with critical illnesses.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Purchase high-quality, locally grown food and products. Enjoy live musical performances.
“Funny Girl” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost is $15-$20. Tickets are available at rtoptheatre.org. Also staging on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
THURSDAY 8.22
“Chiho Aoshima: City Glow” — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, Pullman. Free and open to the public.
League of Women Voters informal session — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The group will discuss Medicaid work requirements waivers the state is preparing. For more information, contact Mary Bostick at (208) 596-0677.
Palouse Community Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 Main St., Palouse. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org with sponsor code palouse; or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.