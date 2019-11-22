TODAY 11.22
Palouse Board Gamers — 6 p.m., Banquet Room, Shari’s Cafe and Pies, 121 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow. Game night is free; no onsite food purchases required. Participants can bring their own game or play games on site.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Soul band Heather and the Soul Motions performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 11.23
Holiday Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Lounge, Good Samaritan — Moscow, 640 E. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Featuring local vendors. Info: (208) 882-6560.
Yoga at The Prichard — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Free yoga with instructor Marcia Gossard. Gallery artwork by David Paul Bayles.
Spinning Jam — 3:30-5 p.m., The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Informal setting for spinning. Participants can take their own wheel or spindle, or try the store’s inventory. Free.
Music Live — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Crookston Brothers performing.
SUNDAY 11.24
Fall Dances of Peace — 3-6 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Hosted by Dances of Universal Peace — Moscow. All dances are taught. Dancing is 3-5 p.m., followed by a potluck. Open to the community.
Food Not Bombs Community Meal — 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Vegan/vegetarian meal. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Free and open to the community.