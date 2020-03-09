TODAY 3.9
Paint Night — 6-9 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free event. Finger food potluck. Sign-up: (509) 635-1490.
Guest Recital — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kimbrough Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. Dr. Timothy Angel, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at University of Texas, Arlington, performing on the violin. Free.
TUESDAY 3.10
Middle East Meltdown — 4:30 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presentation by Ryan Crocker, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
Book Discussion — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Author Buddy Levy will discuss his book “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.” Free. Seating is limited.
Trespassing Laws in Idaho Discussion — 5:30-7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Free public discussion. Hosted by Palouse Land Trust. Panel members: Bill Thompson, Latah County Prosecutor; Tim Besst, Latah Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy; and Tony Imthurn, Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer.
WEDNESDAY 3.11
“Public Transport in Moscow and the Palouse” — Noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Dan Gray, executive director of SMART Transit, and Ben Aiman at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Garden Club Meeting — 1 p.m., 4-H Kitchen, Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presentation on food safety by Dr. Gulhan Unlu, Food Science professor at the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Open to the public. Info: Kathylu Szabo at (208) 301-0916.
Women’s Wellness Wednesday — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Forks Bike and Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Discussion by Dr. Sarita Said-Said, neurologist with Palouse Neurology, on Migraines and the Menstrual Cycle. Free and open to the public. Info: Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.
Conservation Discussion — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery- Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. Zack Carter, Conservation Planner for Palouse Conservation District, will present on “Conservation with Native Plants.” Info: Jodi at (509) 332-4101, Ext. 109 or jodip@palousecd.org.
Choir Concert and Dessert Fundraiser — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School Commons, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. LMS Seventh and Eighth Grade Concert Choir, Jazz Choir and Spartan Voices Choir performing. Free admission. Dessert tickets: $4.