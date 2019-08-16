TODAY 8.16
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Featuring Hoof and Trotter, Moscow Brewing Co. and Yellow Dog Flats. Family friendly, and open to the public. Free.
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m, Reaney Park, Pullman. Weekend activities include live music, the world’s largest bowl of chili, Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, Lion’s Club lentil pancake breakfast, tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball and lentil cook-off. Family friendly.
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands — 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Rock, folk and blues bands competing. Free.
Binocular Stargazing — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane Street, Pullman. Admission is $5 cash or check only, and free for ages 6 and younger.
“Grease” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
Clare Dunn — 9:15-11 p.m., Spring Street, Pullman. National Lentil Festival live performance. Free.
SATURDAY 8.17
National Lentil Festival — 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Activities include live music, 5K fun run, lentil pancake breakfast, tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, lentil cook-off and parade. Family friendly.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Compassion Closet — 10 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 1904 N. Oak St., Colfax. Free clothing and household item giveaway.
Alchemystic Sound Journey — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. Guided meditation and sound bathing by Jessica Swan and Matthew Harden. Cost is $20. Register at innerlandscape.bpt.me.
Community Contra Dance — 8-10:30 p.m., Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow. Under the Wire will provide music and Gary Miller will call. Free family dance with jam band begins at 5 p.m. Covered-dish meal with annual Pie Extravaganza begins at 6:30 p.m. and dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $6 for Palouse Folklore Society members, $8 regular price and $5 for newcomers.
SUNDAY 8.18
Traditional Chinese Home-style dinner fundraiser — Noon to 3 p.m., Genesee Valley Daoist Hermitage, 1010 Genesee-Troy Road, Genesee. Food prepared by Da-Jin Sun. Reservations are $40. For more information, call (208) 285-0123.
“Funny Girl” — 1:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost is $15-$20. Tickets are available at rtoptheatre.org.
Binocular Stargazing — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane Street, Pullman. Admission is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.