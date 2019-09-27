TODAY 9.27
Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Schedule appointment: rcblood.org/2lv6Fam.
Planetarium tour in Spanish — 7-8 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Constellations, sky motions, sky navigation and planet highlights for 2019-2020. Admission: $5, cash or check.
“Drowning Ophelia” — 7-9 p.m., Shoup Hall Pocket Playhouse, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Dark comedy, one-act performance. For mature audiences. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.
“Same Time Next Year” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Broadway comedy. Reservations or info: (509) 334-0750. Also Saturday.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Darrell and Meredith Brann performing Americana/folk. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 9.28
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Alpaca Farm Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grazing Hills Alpaca Ranch, 1042 Four Mile Road, Viola. Hayrides, tours, alpaca petting and feeding, kids games, spinning demonstrations and more. Free.
Vandal Overnight Games — 10 a.m. to midnight, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Escape room, video game free play, cosplay, board game free play, karaoke and virtual reality. Free. Open for all ages. Info: uidaho.edu/vog.
Mutt Strutt — Noon to 3 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Fundraiser for Whitman County Humane Society’s Pooch Park. Registration: $20 per dog, whitmanpets.org/muttstrutt.
Latah Recovery Center birthday bash — 2-4 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Recovery Festival — 4-8 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah Recovery Center. Music, children’s activities, chili cook-off, personal stories of recovery and keynote speaker, Joyce Lyons from Idaho Public Health. Info: (208) 883-1045 or latahrecoverycenter.com.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Michael Waldrop Trio performing jazz.
SUNDAY 9.29
“Lanterns & Luminaries: Lights along Latah County’s Path” — 6-8 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Hosted by the Latah County Historical Society. Family-friendly. Lanterns: $10.
Maita, Sunbathe and Ural Thomas and the Pain performances — 8:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Modest Music Fest 2019. Admission: $25. Info: bit.ly/2nCdBDd.