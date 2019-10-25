TODAY 10.25
Animals of the Night — 5-8 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Music, animals, activities, exhibits and no-host hot beverages. Costumes encouraged. Free, family friendly. Info: pcei.org/aotn/.
Pink “Purse” Auction — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zeppoz, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Fundraiser supporting Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Silent and live auctions, bidding on new purses and bags. Info: Heather Morgan (509) 338-7060 or htrmorgan@outlook.com.
Bad Art Night — 6:30 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Craft night making bad art creations, the uglier the better. Supplies provided by Friends of the Garfield Library. For teens.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Spotswood Abbey performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 10.26
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Last market of the season. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Fall Vintage and Handmade Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE Northway Road, Pullman. Arts, crafts, vintage items, door prize drawings, selfie booth and more. Free admission.
Family Day — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Palouse Room and Barley Room, Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Activity stations. Children and youth must be accompanied by parents. Free.
“This Random World” — 2 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Explores travel through parallel paths. Tickets: $6/high school aged students; $12/UI employees, members of the military and senior citizens; and $17/adults. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.
Local Author and Geologist Book Reading — 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. E. Kirsten Peters of Pullman will read from her book “The Whole Story of Climate: What Science Reveals About the Nature of Endless Change Cover Image.” Books available for sale and signing.
Sacred Heart Dinner and Auction — 5 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Auction admission: free. Lasagna dinner: $8/youth and adults 13 and older; $20/family online; free/children 12 and younger.
Palouse Choral Society Concert — 6 p.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Concert title: “Thanks for the Memories” with former musical directors Chuck Nuefeld and John Weiss, current musical director Paul Thompson and chorale member Alisa Toy. Tickets: $20/adults; $8/students; and free/children 12 and younger, available at palousechoralsociety.org or at the door. Also 4 p.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY 10.27
“This Random World” — 2 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Explores travel through parallel paths. Tickets: $6/high school aged students; $12/UI employees, members of the military and senior citizens; and $17/adults. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts (208) 885-6465.
“Howl-O-Ween” — 2-6 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society of the Palouse and Moscow Alehouse. Photo booth, face painting, dog contests, beer, raffle, kids activities and more. Admission: $15; or free for children 12 and younger. Info: bit.ly/2N30WCj.
Faculty Recital — 4-5:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Performing: Leonard Garrison, flute; James Reid, guitar; and Roger McVey, piano. Admission: $6/adults and $4/students and senior citizens.
India Night — 4:30 p.m., Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Featuring Indian cuisine and performances. Tickets: $10/students; $15/non-students. Info: isapullman@gmail.com.
Phoenix Conservancy Town Hall — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. To discuss work in the Conservation Park. Free and open to the public. Drinks available for those 21 and older. Info: phoenixconservancy.org.