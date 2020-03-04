TODAY 3.4
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Presentation by Aziz Makhani on small business financing. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Chess, Checkers and Pizza Party — 3:30-5 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. For youth in grades six to 12. Free. Info: Rachael Ritter at (509) 338-3175 or rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org.
Love Your Farmer, Love Your Food — 6 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Short film, “Unbroken Ground,” and panel discussion on regenerative agriculture. Appetizers and a no-host bar. Free.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. Program by Jerry Myers, “A Past Life of Chasing Steelhead, A New Life of Protecting Them.” Dinner: $16/general and $8/students. Info: (509) 878-1654.
THURSDAY 3.5
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
“Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story” — 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken presenting. Free.
FRIDAY 3.6
“College Behind Bars” — 3-6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Documentary by Lynn Novick on the Bard Prison Initiative, a college education program for people in prison. WSU clinical professor Anna Plemons will offer keynote.
CatVideoFest — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Compilation reel of cat videos. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Also playing Saturday and Sunday.
Live Music — 7-9 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. The Chelseas performing bluegrass, upbeat folk.