TODAY 12.4
Legislative Session Preview — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. State Senator Mark Schoesler and State Representatives Mary Dye and Joe Schmick to provide annual preview of the coming legislative session in Olympia.
“The Fossil Fuel Overview in the Inland NW” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Public discussion by Mike Peterson, executive director of The Lands Council.
Home for the Holidays Gingerbread Fundraiser — 6:30-9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Alternatives to Violence. Silent auction, no-host bar and complimentary buffet. Tickets: $30.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7 p.m., All Souls Church, 214 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Presented by Heritage Arts Academy. Tickets: haamoscow.com. Also Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
THURSDAY 12.5
Winterfest — 3:30-7 p.m., downtown Colfax. Complimentary photos with Santa by Ally Sterman. Festival of Trees, free hot cocoa, lighted Main Street parade, fireworks, store specials and more.
Ugly Sweater Dance — 7-10 p.m., Swing Devils of the Palouse, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 for Swing Devils members and $7 for nonmembers. Open to all ages and skill levels, no partner or experience necessary.
FRIDAY 12.6
Winter Carnival — 5-7 p.m., downtown, Moscow. Photos with Santa, carolling, free hot chocolate, tree lighting and Light Up the Night Parade.
Book Reading — 5-7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Local author Buddy Levy will from his latest book, “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.” Q and A to follow. Info: bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
“Little Women — The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Admission: $22/adults; $17/UI employees, military and seniors 55 and older; $6/youth, high school students and students from other schools; and free/UI students. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Also playing Saturday.