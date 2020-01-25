TODAY 1.25
Garfield Library Rummage Sale — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center, downtown Garfield. All sales go toward purchasing new children’s books.
Doug Brinkerhoff Fundraising Event — 7-8:30 p.m., Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Music, theater and silent auction. Tickets: Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 119 E. Fourth St., and at the OUI Thriftstore, 175 S. Main St. Advanced cost: $10/adults, $7.50/students and seniors and $25/families. At the door: $12.50/adults, $10.50/students and seniors and $30/families. Info: (208) 883-5587.
The Resolectrics Live — 9 p.m. to midnight, John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5 cover charge. 21 and older.
SUNDAY 1.26
Dahmen Barn Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. “Watercolors” by Andrew Sewell.
MONDAY 1.27
Colfax Library Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Book discussion. Participants should read any title published during the decade they were born. Info: Sarah Phelan, (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.