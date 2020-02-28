TODAY 2.28
Free Ballroom Dance Workshop — 3:30 p.m., Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Lessons by the Swing Devils of the Palouse. No dance partner or previous experience necessary.
Happy Hour With Pullman Good Food Co-op — 4-7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, in Pullman. Co-op board members available for questions.
24-Hour Theater Festival Auditions — 5-6 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Everyone who auditions will be cast. 10-minute plays cast, written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Public performance: 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: pullmancivictheatre.org.
Jazz Festival Concert — 7:30 p.m., Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Featuring UI Jazz Choir I and Jazz Band I, competition winners, Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival Rhythm Section All-Stars and Vertical Voices. Tickets: bit.ly/2VrJY6p.
Open Jazz Jam — 9:30 to midnight, Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. No cover.
SATURDAY 2.29
Community Seed Swap — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free.
Theatre Festival Performance — 7 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. 10-minute play performance. Info: pullmancivictheatre.org. Free.
Jazz Festival Concert — 7:30 p.m., Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Featuring Joshua Redman and the “Still Dreaming” Quartet, competition winners and the Lionel Hampton Big Band with Jason Marsalis. Tickets: bit.ly/2VrJY6p.
SUNDAY 3.1
Uniontown Sausage Feed — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Uniontown Community Building, downtown, Uniontown. Net proceeds benefit community building operations. Music by Bodie Dominguez. Beer garden. Buffet style sausage and sides with a slice of pie. Cost: $13/adults, $9/children 6 to 12 and $2/children 5 and younger.
“A Scientifically-Achievable Green New Deal” — 3-5 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Presented by geochemist and energy scientist James Conca. Hosted by Humanists of the Palouse. Info: humanistsofthepalouse.org.
“Friends” Trivia Fundraiser — 4 p.m., Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. All money raised donated to Rescue: Freedom International, which works to rescue young girls and women from sexual slavery. Teams of two only. Cost: $20 per team.