TODAY 1.11
“Wozzeck” — 9:55 a.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. MET live performance. Admission: $20/general or $15/student.
Bossa Nova and Latin American Street Food — 6-8 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Live Bossa Nova music by guitarist Diego Ahumada and Latin American street food by Venezuelan Chef Ricardo Aparicio.
SUNDAY 1.12
West Coast Swing Dance — 7-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lessons 7:15-8 p.m., open floor 8-10 p.m. Admission: $5.
MONDAY 1.13
“Wozzeck” Encore — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. MET live performance. Admission: $20/general or $15/student.