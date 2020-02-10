TODAY 2.10
Common Read Talk — 4:30 p.m., Smith Center, Washington State University, Pullman. Matthew Jeffries, director of WSU’s Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation Resource Center, to present on how gender identity and discrimination factor into issues of immigration and asylum. Free.
WSU GOP Forum with Joshua Freed — 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman. Public forum hosted by Washington State University GOP club with candidate Joshua Freed.
Turkey Leg Pajama Storytime — 6:45-7:45 p.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Storytime event to celebrate new books. All ages welcome. Info: Beverly Pearce at (509) 878-1513.
TUESDAY 2.11
Coffee with a Cop — 10-11 a.m., Le Petit Cafe Fleuri, 1420 S. Blain St., Moscow. Community members can meet with City of Moscow police officers and Latah County Sheriff’s Office over a cup of coffee.
Poetry Reading — 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Readings by poets Michael McGriff and Cameron McGill. One World Cafe offering a selection of beer and wine.
WEDNESDAY 2.12
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Duncan Palmatier, intellectual property Lawyer in Moscow to discuss “The Process, Costs and Value of Protecting Intellectual Property,” as it pertains to small business. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
League of Women Voters of Moscow Forum — Noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Liz Bander, LWV United States’ liaison for the Northwest state and local leagues, addressing the League at 100 and diversity for the future. Free.
“To Prune or Not to Prune” — 12:15 p.m., Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Garden Club meeting. Open to the public.
Women’s Wellness Health Series — 5:30 p.m., 3 Forks Bike & Brew Bistro, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Esther Spataro with Palouse Heart Center will speak about “Heart Health for Us.” Info: contact Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Ed Krumpe, professor emeritus with University of Idaho’s Taylor Wilderness Research Station in Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, will present on “Lessons Learned In America’s Wildest Classroom.” Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Dinner: $16/adults and $8/students.