TODAY 10.22
Coffee with a Cop — 10-11 a.m., Good Samaritan Society Fairview Village Estates, 403 Samaritan Lane, Moscow. Moscow police officers and representatives from Latah County Sheriff’s Office attending.
Presentation on Potlatch History and Future — 12:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, Idaho Commons, University of Idaho campus, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Presentation will share work from the Company Town Legacy Project. Free.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Program — 1:30 p.m., Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Presented by Linda Hackbarth. Discussion on history and plans for the center’s future.
Free Speech vs. Hate Speech — 7 p.m., City Council Chamber, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Public forum hosted by Moscow Human Rights Commission. Discussion led by University of Idaho professor Katie Blevens examining the line between free speech and hate speech.
“Go Solar” Workshop — 7 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Brian Ogle of Home and Ranch Solar presenting. Hosted by the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free.
“Invisibles” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival closing reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission: $5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for WSU and UI students.
Halloween Ball — 7-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lessons by the Palouse Dance Society, followed by dance. Costumes are encouraged. Admission: $5.
WEDNESDAY 10.23
Soup’s On! — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser hosted by Latah Recovery Center. Featuring soups from 11 local restaurants. Tickets: $20; bit.ly/2mp5xFs.
“Climate Change and the Future of Energy” — 3:30 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ken Salazar, speaking. Free and open to the public. Info: bit.ly/2BxH44N.
Gene-Editing — 4:30 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Paul Thompson and Jon Oatley discussing “Designing Animals: The science and ethics of gene-editing.” Free and open to the public. Event will be livestreamed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.
“Composting for Soil Health” — 5:30 p.m., Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Program on outdoor composting and vermicomposting. Presented by UI Extension Educator Iris Mayes. Free and open to the public.
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — 7-9 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moscow. Moderated by University of Idaho College of Law professor Richard Seamon.
THURSDAY 10.24
Public Forum on Ballot Items — 6 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Ballot items discussed include Proposition 1, Initiative 976 and Referendum 88. Open to the public. Seating is limited.
“F-Word” Live! Poetry Slam — 7 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Poetry slam on feelings and experiences related to feminism. Hosted by the University of Idaho Women’s Center. Admission: $5 or free for students with photo ID. Info: (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Participants encouraged to wear Hogwarts house colors. Admission: $10.
History Professor Book Reading — 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho history professors Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield reading from individual books “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America,” and “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.” Books will be available for sale and signing.
Faculty Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m. Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Mark Thiele and Wind Ensemble performing. Tickets: $6/adults; $4/students and senior citizens. Concert will be live streamed on the Lionel Hampton School of Music Facebook page.